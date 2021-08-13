Druggie wandering naked around Miri inn handed over to National Anti-Drugs Agency

MIRI (Aug 13): A 34-year-old man, who was caught wandering around naked in the hallways of an inn at Jalan Wireless on Wednesday, has been handed over to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

Miri Residents’ Committee (JKP) chief Malateh Mahmud said a patrol team immediately went to check the inn after receiving a report on the incident from a female employee working at the registration counter.

The woman had earlier seen closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the man behaving strangely at around 3am.

“The JKP Miri patrol unit and a police patrol car went to the location and found the man in a ‘trance’.

“A search inside the man’s room found drug storage containers and other equipment for taking drugs,” Malateh said in a statement.

He said the man was later referred to AADK Miri for further action.