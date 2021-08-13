Futsal game sees 20 Sibu youths issued compounds totalling RM30,000

SIBU (Aug 13): Insisting on playing futsal at Jalan Tekam last night has led 20 youths to be slapped with compounds of RM1,500 each by the police.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the youths aged between 13 and 21 had violated Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No. 2) Order 2021.

Futsal is one of the sports prohibited under the Regulation.

“Some people saw these youngsters were playing futsal and sent videos to our hotline. The police went to the area upon receiving this information,” he said, adding the report was received at 6.40pm.

The youths have to pay the compound to the Sibu Health Office within 14 days of the compound being issued.