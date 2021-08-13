Health Ministry still mulling Covid-19 vaccinations for teens without comorbidities

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that the government is still waiting for complete data to implement Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents aged 12 to 17 without comorbidities.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that priority for vaccination will still be given to those in the age group with comorbidities.

“We are still waiting for updated and proven data for example So the data will strengthen the usage of the vaccine but priorities will still be given to the ones who have other comorbidities aged 12 to 17 years old,” he said. – MalayMail

