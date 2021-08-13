Inter-district travel restrictions still in force in Sabah – CM

KUDAT: The State Government will continue to enforce inter-district travel restriction in view of the worrying spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported daily in Sabah for the past few weeks.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said despite efforts by the authorities such as imposing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at affected localities among others, the numbers continue to rise.

“Therefore, roadblocks will continue to be mounted because inter-district travel is still not allowed. The people must strictly observe this SOP,” he said after his working visit to the district on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced the relaxation of some Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in states under the National Recovery Plan Phase Two that included allowing inter-district travel for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Sabah’s National Recovery Plan Phase Two SOPs updated on Aug 12, however, stated that inter-district travel restriction was still in force except for emergency cases, work (supported by letters from employees), Covid-19 vaccination appointments and those in the essential service sectors.

The updated SOP for Sabah also stated that permission from the police is required for movements across districts for emergency cases, married couple in two different districts and parents wishing to see their below 18-year-old children.

In this respect, Hajiji said among measures to combat Covid-19 was to acquire as many vaccines as possible for the people apart from ensuring SOPs are adhered to at all times.

“We urge the people to refrain from holding gatherings that will involve many people for the time being.

“We want the people to be more disciplined. Only through this way we can flatten the curve,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Sabah will be getting 200,000 doses of the single-dose CanSino vaccine next week following assurance from the minister in charge of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin that Sabah will get priority on CanSino vaccine supply.

With the arrival of the single-dose vaccines, it would help to boost the vaccination numbers needed to reach herd immunity.

To date, 1,227,628 or 44.5 per cent of the state’s population above 18 years old have received the first dose of vaccines.

Hajiji also visited the Dewan Tun Mustapha vaccines administration centre (PPV) where he met with the frontliners and observed the vaccination process.