Lodge International School celebrates outstanding Cambridge A-Level results

KUCHING (Aug 13): Lodge International School has reported record-breaking results for the Cambridge International A-Level Exams taken in the May / June 2021 series.

A press statement from the school said nine students achieved straight As for four subjects, which is an unprecedented number.

“The students and teachers have both put in their best efforts, adapting to the situation and persevering despite challenging circumstances,” the statement added.

Science subjects obtained outstanding results with a huge leap in the percentage of A/A grades. Biology and Physics both had over 80 percent of A/As, an increase of more than 20 percent from the previous year. For Chemistry students, close to three quarters of the cohort achieved A/A.

The school offered Further Mathematics for the first time to this batch of students. Despite this being a highly specialized subject, over 70 percent achieved A/A. Mathematics students also showed an improvement with over half of the students achieving A/A.

Results for Humanities subjects were also sterling, with one third of students achieving A/A in English Language, Economics, Business and Psychology, while History and Geography maintained 100 percent pass rate.

The school’s Head of A Levels Frances Tan said the tremendous improvement was made possible by the hard work put in by the students and teachers.

“We also extend our gratitude to our parents, who have given us their support and trust during a challenging time. We are very proud of our students’ achievements,” he added.

Meanwhile, principal Markus Gatuman extended his heartiest congratulations to their students who he said have risen to the occasion and shown much initiative and drive in achieving these excellent results.

“We at Lodge International School have done our best during this challenging time to support our students in all areas, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.

Lodge International students have gone on to top prestigious universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Hong Kong University, University of Melbourne and many more. The school also has a holistic programme including student involvement in extracurricular activities such as the globally recognised ‘International Award’, and an extensive alumni network to connect students to internships of all kinds from law to multimedia.

Lodge International School will be having its Information Session for their A Level Programme on August 21, 2021 at 2pm via Zoom. Students can register now at http://tiny.cc/LodgeInfoSession2021. For further inquiries, call 082-362185 or email at [email protected]