MAFI assures food supply adequate during Covid-19 pandemic

ARAU (Aug 13): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) gives its assurance that the supply of food for the people in this country is adequate despite the nation being beleaguered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Malaysia is not facing a food shortage problem because operators and producers were still able to supply the needs on an ongoing basis.

“There is no problem in terms of food supply because the operators are still able to sufficiently cater to the needs of the people,” he told reporters after a working visit at Green World Genetics (GWG) Sdn Bhd, a seed research and production centre and corn processing centre near here, today.

He said, other than MAFI-linked agencies, the private sector also continued to support and provide co-operation to ensure the national food industry proceeded smoothly.

“We are aware that the country must be able to produce up to the self-sufficient level to reduce the dependence on food items from abroad,” he added. – Bernama