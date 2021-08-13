Man arrested at Batu Kawah house for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (Aug 13): Padawan police arrested a 24-year-old man on Wednesday (Aug 11) after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs believed to be syabu at a Jalan Batu Kawah house.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said during the raid around 2pm, police found the drugs weighing 5.29 grams in a black plastic case, in one of the rooms of the house.

“The suspect who denied that the drugs were his, however, tested positive for methamphetamine,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said the raid was carried out based on police intelligence, which indicated the suspect was involved in drug-related activities.

Police also seized a security camera that was installed in the house as evidence.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted he bought the drugs from a local drug dealer and had been abusing drugs since 2017.

The suspect, who is currently under remand until Sunday (Aug 15), is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.