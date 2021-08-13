Medical assistant found dead at King’s Centre quarantine hotel

KUCHING (Aug 13): A 28-year-old medical assistant from Mukah was found dead at a hotel serving as a quarantine centre in King’s Centre here around 7pm last night.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the deceased was found lifeless by his colleague in a room on the second floor of the premises.

“It is believed that the deceased had died seven hours before he was discovered by his colleague in the room, which was used for the deceased to rest,” said Ahsmon.

He said police investigations showed no evidence of forced entry and foul play, as the deceased’s personal belongings were still inside the room.

“There were also no visible injuries to the deceased’s body,” he added.

It is understood that the deceased was assigned to the centre on Aug 2.

The body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s mortuary for a Covid-19 test and post-mortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

Police are also calling on the public not to speculate on the case out of respect for the deceased’s family.