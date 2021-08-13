Ministry okays Covid-19 vaccine for those with comorbidities aged 12-15, all aged 16-17 by mid-Sept

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): The long wait for adolescents aged 12 to 17 to get their Covid-19 vaccines ended today.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has signed a letter recommending dispensation of the vaccines for the adolescent age groups from Sept 15.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin confirmed the circular by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a tweet this morning,

He said the inoculation will be carried out at specially set up vaccination centres (PPV) in hospitals, clinics and selected schools.

“An announcement will be made next week by @JKJAV on how Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents will be implemented as per @DGHisham’s circular and the latest updated clinical guidelines,” Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme posted on Twitter. — Malay Mail

