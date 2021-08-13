Miri to set up district task force teams to identify unvaccinated individuals

MIRI (Aug 13): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) will set up task force teams in all five districts in the division to effectively identify individuals who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Minister in charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the teams to be headed by the respective district officers and assisted by all relevant agencies and volunteer teams will screen and identify individuals, particularly those who are 18 this year.

“Previously the vaccination programme was limited to only those who have already reached 18 years old. There is a possibility many of those, who may be shy of a few months or weeks before reaching the age, may have been deemed not eligible earlier. So the task force will check on individuals born in 2003 but have yet officially reached that age to get them to be vaccinated.

“Through this task force, we’d like to let them know that it would be the last chance for those who are eligible but yet to be vaccinated, as we do not want to miss out anyone before the end of this month,” said Lee, who is Transport Minister.

He said to effectively trace these individuals, the task force teams will also get help from community leaders, neighbourhood committees, and residents’ committees.

All government agencies, employers, and voluntary organisations have also been urged to check the vaccination status of their staff or members.

“Those who have yet to receive their first dose can walk in to any vaccination centre (PPV) in Miri District until the end of this month (Aug 31),” Lee added.

Based on data provided to MDDMC, 34,116 individuals at government agencies, associations, and various sectors such as agriculture, construction, as well as oil and gas, have been vaccinated.

The figure includes 24 homeless people currently placed temporarily at the Pujut Tanjong Batu multipurpose hall.