MP condemns and calls for end of gutter politics

KUCHING (Aug 13): Member of Parliament for Petaling Jaya Maria Chin Abdullah has called on Malaysians to end gutter politics.

She said it has come to her attention that people are fabricating false information on her in the form of an ‘article’ allegedly posted on a website called Agenda Daily.

She added that a quick check showed that no such article exists on that website.

She said this could also be created by the enemies of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to create confusion and distrust.

“Don’t make such baseless accusations.

“I am with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) and remain committed to the struggle, and as are my colleagues MP for Subang Sivarasa Rasiah and MP for Damansara Tony Pua.

“I totally reject and condemn this kind of gutter politics,” she lamented in a statement yesterday.

Chin said her primary focus as MP for Petaling Jaya is the welfare of her constituents.

Hundreds of people are dying from Covid-19 each day and yet some others can still indulge in such despicable, low-down politics, she added.

No matter how many fake news these cybertroopers may produce, she stands firm with PH to ensure the welfare and health of millions of Malaysians will no longer be compromised by an incompetent and failed PN government, the statement said further.