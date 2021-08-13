Muhyiddin green lights Undi18

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has today agreed to implement Undi18 should the confidence motion for bipartisan support be passed in Parliament.

According to Muhyiddin, the legislation allowing those aged 18 to 20 to vote will be implemented without having to wait for the automatic voter registration process which will take time.

“A Bill to amend the Constitution will be tabled in Parliament for this purpose.

“I hope that with bipartisan cooperation in Parliament the amendment Bill can be passed,” he said in a televised address today.

This promise by Muhyiddin is in contrast with the decision of the Election Commission (EC), which had in March announced a delay in implementing voting for youths aged 18 to 20.

The delay made by the EC included automatic voter registration which was pushed to September 1 next year.

Previously, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Undi18 would be implemented in July.

However, the EC has since said that its preparations to implement Undi18 had been affected by the movement control order (MCO). – MalayMail