Muhyiddin promises to call for general election by July 2022 at the latest

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Malaysians will head to the ballot box no later than the end of July next year, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

He said that he will call a general election once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, as he had no desire to hold on to power.

“I do not wish to hold on to power. In this situation, it is wise to return the mandate to the hands of the public to pick their own government.

“Based on the current pandemic situation, I will call a general election by the end of July next year,” he said during a special televised address today. – MalayMail

