Muhyiddin proposes senior minister perks for Opposition Leader

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Opposition Leader will be given similar perks as a senior minister to add some balance to Parliament.

Speaking during a special televised address, Muhyiddin said he will also present in Parliament a Supply Bill to limit the prime minister’s term.

“All Bills including the Supply Bill that are to be tabled in Parliament will only be done after negotiations with all the MPs.

“A Bill will only be tabled when we obtain a majority from the MPs,” he said this evening.

“Apart from that, in acknowledgment of the Opposition’s representation in Parliament, the Opposition leader will be given perks equivalent to a senior minister.”

The Perikatan Nasional government has been criticised for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Muhyiddin’s majority support in Parliament in doubt.

However, the Pagoh MP insisted today that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint them as the new prime minister.

He urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.

“If they agree on this bipartisan cooperation, I will call for a special parliamentary sitting to discuss the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister in the near future,” he added. – MalayMail