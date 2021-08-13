New line-up of SMC councillors to oversee markets, hawkers

SIBU (Aug 13): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has come up with a new line-up of councillors for markets and hawker centres under its jurisdiction.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee standing committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang said the move is necessary as hawkers come from diverse backgrounds.

“With the new line-up of councillors from different backgrounds, the council will be able to better communicate its policies and disseminate information to the hawkers.

“Take for example, Sibu Central Market and Night Market – they are multiracial markets. So, we need multiracial councillors to better manage the day-to-day hawkers’ needs,” Tiang told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

The standing committee issued a press release last night listing the councillors in charge of the various markets and hawker centres.

For Sibu Central Market, the councillors are Tiang, Augustine Merikan, and Nazatusyima Bujang.

Councillor Elson Tie Teck Hui is responsible for Khoo Peng Loong Food Garden, while for Grand Height Market the councillors are Thomas Tiong Chu Lai and Jenny Ting Hua Hung.

Councillors Raymond Tiong Eng Lee and Nazatusyima will look after Sibu Night Market.

Tiong will also oversee the Tiong Hua Road Market, while councillor Huong Haw Ching will be responsible for Rejang Park Market.

Councillor Anna Lau King Hoong is in charge of Jaya Li Hua Market, while Ting will also oversee Sungai Merah Market.

Augustine is also overseeing the Pasar Tamu Sungai Merah, while for the Sungai Antu Hawker Centre the councillor in charge is Ling Hua Wee.

Tiang and Ling are also overseeing Taman Selera Muhibbah.

Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader will look after Taman Selera Harmoni and Harmoni Uptown Market, while councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley is responsible for Bandong Walk 1 and 2.

Pasar Basah and Borong Indah come under councillors Joseph Lim Tiong Guan and Jiram Mardan.

As for the proposed Permai Lakeside Food Garden, the councillors in charge are Augustine, Lim, and Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar.