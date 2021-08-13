No Covid-19 cases reported from Dataran Merdeka assembly – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 13): There were so far no reports of Covid-19 infections involving the “Keluar dan #Lawan” gathering at Dataran Merdeka on July 31, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Referring to a viral message on allegations of Covid-19 transmissions from the assembly, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) could not confirm the validity of the claim on the matter.

“…investigation is still going on and so far there is no report of case linked to a demonstration cluster,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

The viral message among others claimed the entire family of an individual was infected with Covid-19 from a sibling who attended the gathering.

On the status of Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women, Dr Noor Hisham said as at Aug 8, 146,759 pregnant women had registered in MySejahtera for vaccination.

From the total, 83,251 pregnant women or 57 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine while 20 per cent had completed two doses of vaccine.

“MOH is urging all pregnant women to register with MySejahtera to be vaccinated as it has been proven to reduce the effect Covid-19 infection as well as protecting them,” he said.

In this regard, he said health personnel should not scare off pregnant women on Covid-19 vaccine and should inform them of the importance to them.

He said when replying to a question on allegations of netizens on social sites that some health personnel were discouraging pregnant women from getting vaccinated when they were at the clinic for their health checks. – Bernama