PM: Government to table bills in Dewan Rakyat to limit the premiership tenure to two terms, stop party-hopping

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will table bills in Dewan Rakyat to limit the premiership tenure to two terms and stop elected representatives from party-hopping.

Muhyiddin, in a special address today, said the government of the day would need at least two-thirds majority support from its MPs in order to make the prime minister’s limited tenure and anti party-hopping law into a reality.

“This can be done as long as the government can garner bi-partisan support in Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara by having the two-thirds majority of votes to pass those bills, to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat, into laws,” he said.

