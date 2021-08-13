Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 715 out of 21,468 nationwide today

KUCHING (Aug 13): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today dropped to 715 from its record high 1,216 yesterday, as the whole nation breached the 21,000 new cases mark for the second day straight.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Facebook said today’s statistics pushed Sarawak’s cumulative cases to 85,318 since the pandemic arrived last year, and the whole nation 1,363,683.

Selangor alone accounted for 7,449 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,183) and Kedah (1,807), he revealed.

This was followed by Sabah with 1,654 new cases, Johor (1,485), Pulau Pinang (1,316) and Kelantan (1,088).

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Negeri Sembilan (974), Perak (940), Melaka (723), then Sarawak, followed by Pahang (572), and Terengganu (440).

Putrajaya recorded 66 new cases, Perlis 50 and Labuan six.