SAS declares 1.00 sen net per unit

KOTA KINABALU: Saham Amanah Sabah (SAS) has declared the Second Interim Income Distribution of 1.00% or 1.00 sen net per unit for 2021.

The income distribution of 1.00 sen per unit entails a net total payout of RM12.852 million. This distribution represents a 2.87% income return based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of RM0.3479 as at 2 January 2021.

SAS chairman Datuk Rosnah Abdul Raahid Shirlin said in a statement on Thursday that for the period ended 12 August 2021 had achieved a gross income of RM69.751 million.

She disclosed the income is derived from SAS’s investment in the stock market – 92.09%; dividend income – 6.79%; and money market – 1.12%;

“After deducting manager’s expenses, provision for taxation and the first income distribution of RM51.710 million, the distributable income amounted to RM13.540 million.

“The computation of the Second Interim Income Distribution is based on 1,285,240,000 units held as at 12 August 2021 being the last day of entitlement. The distribution declared will be reinvested as additional units into the accounts of unit holders.

“With the declaration of the Second Interim Income Distribution of 1.0 sen per unit and the First Interim Income Distribution of 4.20 sen per unit, SAS has declared to date, a total of 5.20 sen per unit for the year 2021 which is an income return of 14.95% for the year,” she said.

Since its inception 27 years ago, inclusive of this declaration, SAS has declared 24 distributions involving a total payment of RM707.794 million net or 95.77 sen per unit (95.77%).

In 1996, SAS had also distributed bonus units of three units for every 10 units held and the bonus units has earned income distributions equivalent to 24.83% giving a grand total return of 120.60%

To facilitate the payment of the income distribution, Rosnah said all transactions of SAS will be suspended from today, 13th August to 16th August 2021. Trading will resume on Tuesday, 17th August 2021.

Going forward, she said Saham Sabah Berhad as the manager of the SAS Fund Scheme, will continue to generate reasonable returns consistent with its investment objective.

“Finally, I would like to invite potential and existing investors, especially the State Government agencies who have the means to diversify their investment to come forward and invest or increase their investment in SAS as the Fund still has units available for sale,” she said.