Showing MySejahtera status among entry requirements for Sarawak’s NRP Phase 2

KUCHING (Aug 13): Individuals are required to show their MySejahtera status before being allowed to enter premises in Sarawak under the revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 2.

According to the SOP released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today, only those with ‘Low Risk’ or ‘Casual Contact Low Risk’ status are allowed to enter premises.

Those with ‘Close Contact’, ‘Person Under Surveillance’ and Patient Under Investigation’ statuses are not allowed to enter any premises, and premise owners and operators can report this to their respective Division Health Offices.

This also applies to childcare centres, pre-schools, kindergarten, home-based childcare centre, rehabilitation centre for children, the disabled, and old folks, and postnatal care centre among the care centres.

Additionally, parents are not allowed to drop off their children at any of these centres if their children or themselves are unwell such as having fever, cough, flu or diarrhea, or if any family members are listed as a Person Under Surveillance (PUS).

Meanwhile, under Sarawak’s NRP Phase 2, only employers and workers in the private sector who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to come to their workplace.

Premise owners and their workers also must ensure that only customers who have complete two doses of vaccine are allowed to enter or purchase goods or services in their premises.

They will have the right to check customers’ MySejahtera app Digital Certificate or Covid-19 vaccination card.

At the same time, massage centres, spa, reflexology centres, wellness centres, beauty centres and centres providing pedicure and manicure are still not allowed during this phase.

Gyms and studios for yoga, zumba and similar activities are also not allowed during Phase 2 of the NRP.

Other premises not allowed to open during this phase are cybercafes, night clubs and pubs, movie theaters, karaoke centres including family ones, performance at hotel lounges, and indoor or outdoor busking.

Phase 2 of the NRP will take effect after midnight tonight, affecting the Southern zones which include Lundu, Bau, Kuching, Serian, Tebedu, Samarahan, Asajaya and Simunjan districts.

Other districts in the state have moved to Phase 3 on Aug 9.