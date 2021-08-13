SWB committed to address water supply issues to three areas

SIBU (Aug 13): The Sibu Water Board (SWB) is taking steps to address the demand at Sibu Jaya, Eco Garden and Durin Link area in view of the fast-growing population.

In a press release yesterday, it noted that the current water supply is unable to meet the demand.

It revealed that the current water pipeline supplying to those areas is undersized, resulting in inadequate water supply especially to higher ground.

The board is taking steps to address the issue and is trying to improve the water distribution system through short and long term solutions.

“As for the short term solution, (it) is to carry out pipe leak detection activities from time to time to reduce Non Revenue Water (NRW) with the help of high technology equipment.

“Additionally, to implement water pressure management along the 450mm diameter pumping main/distribution pipeline, in addition to sending water tankers to these areas for customers’ usage,” the press release added.

Long term solutions include improving the water supply system with the installation of new pipes with a diameter of 1000mm and 600mm from the Salim Water Treatment Plant-Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Durin Link.

The project entitled ‘Sarawak Water Supply Grid Program-Stressed Areas Proposed Water Supply For Kanowit Phase II (Stage II), Sibu Division’ has been planned and implemented under ‘Projek Rakyat’, starting in August 2019 and is expected to be completed by March of 2022.

Additionally, the Salim Water Treatment Plant Phase 3 is in the process of study and design.

It is expected that this project will be implemented in 2022 until 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan, SWB said.

“The Board takes this issue seriously and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.

“The Board also seeks the assistance of our esteem customers to report to us should they encounter any leakages,” it said, by contacting the Board’s Hotline at 084-216311 or Telegram (013-8106311).