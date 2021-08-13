Three Air Force personnel believed killed in shooting at Kota Samarahan camp

KUCHING (Aug 13): Three personnel from the Royal Malaysian Air Force are believed to have been killed in a shooting incident at their camp in Kota Samarahan around 7.15am today.

An initial survivor of the shooting, who was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre, is also said to have died moments ago.

It is understood that he was also an Air Force personnel member.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, who confirmed the shooting, said police from the Kota Samarahan police headquarters are currently at the scene.

“Early investigations showed that the incident took place at the camp’s guardhouse,” said Aidi.

In a statement, the Air Force called on the public not to speculate on the incident to allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

The statement also said that an internal investigation team would be formed to determine the cause of the incident.