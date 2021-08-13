Trailer driver caught transporting illegal immigrants

KUCHING (Aug 13): A trailer driver was arrested by police in Serian yesterday morning after he was found to be transporting illegal immigrants in the vehicle’s cabin.

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement said the trailer was stopped and inspected by police at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman around 8.15am.

“Upon further checks of the vehicle’s cabin, police found four foreigners – two men and two women – hiding in the back of the cabin.

“The four, aged between 27 and 48, all failed to produce any relevant travel documents,” he said.

Aswandy said the illegal immigrants are believed to have entered the country through an illegal route, and were headed to an oil palm plantation in Selangau.

The 34-year-old trailer driver is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, while the illegal immigrants are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added.

All five individuals are being held at the Serian district police headquarters for further investigation.