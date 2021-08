Two more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 13): A longhouse in Lubok Antu and a village in Samarahan have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

Lubok Antu’s Rh Tukang Meringgai, Kampung Ensawang has been placed under EMCO from Aug 13 to 26, while Samarahan’s Kampung Sg Batu to be placed under EMCO starting tomorrow (Aug 14) to 29.

In addition, SDMC also informed that Rh Alia, Kampung Kandis, Pantu in Sri Aman will have its EMCO period extended from August 14 to 20.

Rh Alia was previously placed under EMCO for two weeks from August 1.

Three localities saw the end of their EMCO period today. They are Rh Nyakin, Sg Bangkit Entaih in Pakan; Kampung Bunga Rampai in Bau; and Kampung Seratau, Padawan sub-district in Kuching.