Zahid: Umno rejects Muhyiddin’s cross-party cooperation offer

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that his party rejects the bipartisan offer made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the latter’s special address today.

In a statement, he said that Muhyiddin’s act of extending the olive branch to those opposing him is an open admission that he no longer commands majority support of the Dewan Rakyat and has no validity to carry out his duties as a legitimate prime minister, as stipulated under Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution.

“Umno cannot consider all the offers from someone who has no legitimacy, what more one who openly bribes and is desperate only to extend one’s political life.

“As an MP who abides by the oath to nurture, protect and defend the Federal Constitution, the Pagoh MP should not seize power from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in deciding matters on the appointment of a prime minister,” Zahid added.

He also called on the public to remain calm until the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints a new prime minister from among MPs, as stipulated under Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked the 15 Umno MPs who stood by the party’s decision to defend the royal institution and the nation’s laws.

Earlier, Muhyiddin had offered the Opposition coalition an opportunity to work together following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, he said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

Muhyiddin, whose majority support in Parliament is in doubt, has been granted until September 7 when Parliament reconvenes to present his case. At the same time, a motion of no-confidence will be tabled against Muhyiddin.

In his speech today, he also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the King to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) also rejected Muhyiddin’s offer to work together in a bipartisan manner.

Instead, the Opposition coalition, in a statement, countered by promising to offer a “better plan” to those who are suffering as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. – MalayMail