61% of 1,752 cases in Sabah detected from close contact screenings



KOTA KINABALU: Close contact screenings continue to be the main contributor of the daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah on Saturday, with 1,063 or 61 per cent from the total 1,752.

Symptomatic screenings contributed 31 per cent or 538 cases.

“The high number of positive cases through symptomatic screening is a reminder for all of us to follow SOPs while in public places, such as supermarkets and restaurants.

“This is also one of the reasons why the government has introduced the need for two completed doses for those who work and visit supermarkets and restaurants, a month from now, to reduce the risk of sporadic infections in places that are commonly visited by many people,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

In the city centre, Masidi said about 34 per cent from 436 new cases on Saturday were detected from symptomatic screenings, 36 per cent from 111 cases in Tuaran, 31.1 per cent from 228 cases in Penampang, 43.4 per cent from 113 cases in Sandakan and 25.7 per cent from 261 cases in Tawau.

On the vaccination progress, 20.8 per cent of Sabah’s adult population is fully vaccinated, and as of August 13, 44.6 per cent has received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.