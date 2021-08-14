Bomba still searching for driver of pick-up that fell off under-construction Btg Lassa bridge

SIBU (Aug 14): The search for the ill-fated pick-up truck driver which fell from the Batang Lassa Bridge in Daro continued on as the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) search and rescue (SAR) team focused their search on the surface of the river some 3km from the bridge.

According to a statement from Bomba today, the SAR operation started at 8.10am this morning, and the have yet to find the remains of the driver.

The driver identified as Kelvin Lau Ben Song, 25 is an engineer of a company which is currently the contractor for the construction of the bridge.

The pick-up truck belonged to the company.

It was reported that an eyewitness, who was at the tugboat at Batang Lassa River, saw that the vehicle was about to reach land from the under-construction bridge around 4.30am Friday.

Then the vehicle suddenly struck the safety barrier along the bridge, disabling all the lightings on it.

The eyewitness and other crew members then moved nearer to the bridge, and saw that the safety barrier had been breached and the vehicle was not there.

He believed that the vehicle may have fell into the river with the victim inside.

Bomba’s SAR team managed to retrieve the pick-up truck from the river around 4.30pm yesterday, however, the victim was not inside it.