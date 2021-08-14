Cabbies reiterate call to ban e-hailing at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) Limousine and Taxi Association has called again on the relevant authorities to implement the decision banning private e-hailing operators from operating at the airport.

Its president, Shamsuddin Mohd Shah, said the decision was made a couple of years ago but had yet to be implemented.

Shamsuddin who was met at a drive through food basket distribution for taxi drivers at KKIA on Saturday said, meetings after meetings were held and a decision was made. However, the win-win solution was never implemented.

“There has been no action from responsible quarters like the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) or the Transport Ministry,” he claimed, adding, how can it be a win-win solution when taxi drivers at KKIA are still facing stiff competition from e-hailing operators?

“We were already facing competition from them pre-Covid-19 and now, the situation is even worse. Taxi drivers at the airport have to wait for days to get a passenger. Nowadays we are lucky to get a fare once every 10 days. Sometimes only three taxi drivers out of the many waiting in line for days on end are lucky to get some business,” he lamented.

According to Shamsuddin, there are 180 taxis registered to operate in KKIA but during this pandemic only about half are operating.

“During my meetings with the Transport Minister, CVLB and even the state government, I have made several suggestions including one where private e-hailing operators are only allowed to send passengers to the airport, not to pick them up.

“I also said members of the association are ready to use the e-hailing app which means passengers will have two options to choose from, purchase their ride via coupon or book it via the apps.

“However members of the association must have the exclusivity to operate from the airport meaning that if a passenger uses the e-hailing app, it will only provide rides from us and not individual e-hailing operators,” he stressed.

Those who prefer to use individual or private e-hailing service can book their ride when they are outside the airport vicinity, he said.

A couple of years ago Malaysia Airports had announced that e-hailing service drivers were are no longer allowed to wait for passengers at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

The agreement had been made after a meeting between Malaysia Airports, CVLB, Road Transport Department (JPJ) and KKIA Taxi Association in conjunction with the implementation of geo fencing.

With the implementation of the ban, a dedicated waiting area had been designated for e-hailing drivers at KKIA Terminal 2, and LPKP registered e-hailing service drivers can pick up passengers in front of KKIA Domestic Sabah Arrival area near gate number five and do drop-offs at the end of the terminal on the airport departure level.

Sadly, Shamsuddin said this agreement failed to come to fruition and he claimed that the implemented process was delayed because it was ‘stuck’ at the CVLB at the federal level.

He added that the association, as suggested by the government, has even discussed with the e-hailing company about the rates.

“The e-hailing company stands to make a profit if we use its app,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile on the food baskets for its members, Shamsuddin said the association expressed its gratitude to Persatuan Wanita Cina Kepayan, the Transport Minister and Bintulu Port Holdings as well as those involved for the assistance.

“We welcome the asisstance as it will ease our burden,” he said.