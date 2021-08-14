Covid-19: 725 new cases in Sarawak today as Malaysia records 20,670 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 14): Sarawak today recorded 725 positive Covid-19 cases out of the country’s 20,670 new daily cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the state’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases to 86,043.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said that with the 20,670 cases reported in the nation, the total tally of positive cases nationwide now stands at 1,384,353.

Selangor continued to top the list with 6,606 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,028 cases.

This was followed by Kedah withh 1,796 cases, Sabah (1,752), Johor (1,425), Kelantan (1,370), Pinang (1,251), and Perak (1,003).

Other states that recorded three-digit new cases are Pahang with 794 cases, Negeri Sembilan (727), Terengganu (560), and Melaka (521).

Perlis recorded 61, while Putrajaya had 51 cases.

Only Labuan did not have any new cases for the day.