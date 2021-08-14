Covid-19: Another 260 fatalities bring Malaysia’s death tally to 12,228, with 1,096 in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Malaysia added another 260 deaths from Covid-19 today while 1,096 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This is the second highest number of individuals in ICU after August 6 when 1,097 were admitted.

Of this total, 540 have been placed on ventilators.

Today’s 260 fatalities brought the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Malaysia to 12,228.

“Of the 260 deaths today, 77 were in Selangor, 56 in Kuala Lumpur, 50 in Johor, 18 in Perak, 16 in Negri Sembilan, 14 in Kedah, 10 in Sabah, eight in Melaka, five in Terengganu, two in Penang and Kelantan respectively, and one each in Sarawak and Pahang,” Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“Apart from that, 68 individuals were brought-in-dead (BID) of which 39 were Malaysians, the rest foreigners.”

From the charts provided by the Ministry of Health, 26 patients in the ICU currently in Category 5 have been fully vaccinated and are in critical condition, while 362 in the same category have not been fully vaccinated.

As for Category 4, 12 have been fully vaccinated and were infected again, while 79 more are not. In Category 3, 27 are fully vaccinated while 170 more are not.

As for Category 2, the chart showed 1,413 infections among fully vaccinated individuals and 9,154 among those who are not, while Category 1 saw 1,168 infections among fully vaccinated individuals and 8,259 among those who are not.

Of the 77 deaths in Selangor, 30 were BID, while in Kuala Lumpur 19 were BID.

As for hospital deaths, Selangor topped the list with 47. Johor was second with 39 deaths followed by Kuala Lumpur with 37.

In terms of gender, there were a total of 137 female deaths to 123 male.

Of today’s dead, 195 were Malaysians while 65 were foreigners. – MalayMail