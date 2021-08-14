Covid-19: Sarawak records three more deaths, 725 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 14): Sarawak recorded three deaths from Covid-19 today along with 725 new cases with 358 of it from Kuching alone, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in today’s Covid-19 update said each of the deaths were recorded in Samarahan, Meradong and Kuching.

The death from Samarahan involved a 49-year-old man who was found positive on August 8.

He died in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and end -stage kidney disease.

In Meradong, the death was an 86-year-old woman who was found positive on August 6.

She died in Sarikei Hospital, and had a history of hypertension, dyslipidemia and kidney disease.

An 87-year-old woman from Kuching died in the SGH after she was tested positive on Aug 7 for Covid-19.

She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

These brought the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 482 to-date, while the cumulative total of positive cases is now 86,043, said SDMC.

SDMC said the other district that recorded three-digit new cases was Serian with 105.

Other districts meanwhile recorded two-digit new cases. They were Samarahan with 63 cases, Bau (45), Sibu (25), Bintulu and Simunjan 19 each, Tatau (16), Kabong (14), and Sri Aman (11).

Fifteen districts that recorded one-digit new cases were Lundu (8), Miri (6), four each in Asajaya and Betong, two each in Mukah, Kapit, Pusa and Selangau, and one case each in Sarikei, Kanowit, Dalat, Saratok, Beluru, Song, and Julau.

The remaining 14 districts did not record any new case for the day.

SDMC informed that 357 of the new cases were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 165 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 89 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 111 from other screenings at health facilities.

There were also three imported cases involving individuals who returned from overseas (Cameroon).

A total of 580 cases are asymptomatic, which accounts for 80 per cent of the cases today, SDMC added.

Meanwhile, the committee said 746 cases have recovered from Covid-19 today, and have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

A total of 502 were discharged from the SGH and Kuching PKRC, 97 from Unimas PKRC, 43 from Serian PKRC, Sibu Hospital and PKRC (38), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (29), Miri Hospital and PKRC (14), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (13), Betong PKRC (6), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (2), and Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (2).

The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 77,336 or 89.88 per cent out of the cumulative cases.

There were still a total of 8,043 active cases still being warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRC throughout the state, with 30 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 14 on intubation.

SDMC also recorded 375 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 4,986 cases being quarantined in 100 hotels throughout the state to date.