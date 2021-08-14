Cross-party cooperation proposal reflects PN Gov’t openness

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): The seven proposals under a suggested framework of cross-party cooperation presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reflect the openness of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on the role that the opposition can play in making the National Recovery Plan (NRP) a success.

In this regard, Wanita PN in a statement today, called on all political parties in the country to support all the proposals and implement a political ceasefire until the 15th General Election is declared.

All of them are confident that the proposal will be supported by all quarters who want political stability and to bring the country out of the health and economic crisis.

“This proposal shows the sincerity and leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin who clearly puts the interests of the people and the country above narrow partisan politics,” the statement read.

The statement was jointly issued by Wanita PN chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who is also Srikandi Bersatu chief, Dewan Muslimat PAS chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Wiranita STAR exco chief Evelyn Gobile, Wanita SAPP chief Irene Chan Kam Lan and Wanita Gerakan chief Janice Wong Oi Foon.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin presented seven proposals on political reforms and combating Covid-19 that the PN government will implement under a suggested framework of cross-party cooperation if the upcoming vote of confidence in the prime minister is carried in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, the five women leaders said the elements in the proposal were not just limited to Covid-19-related health and economic management, but also covered political and constitutional reforms especially through a proposal to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms.

“We also appreciate the proposal to raise the Covid-19 fund ceiling by RM45 billion. This will strengthen efforts to ensure the health and welfare of the people who have been severely affected by the pandemic are protected,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said what the prime minister has put forward was not just rhetoric and the opposition should not reject it.

“This cross-party cooperation shows that the prime minister is a leader who prioritises the country’s progress rather than his personal interests,” he said. – Bernama