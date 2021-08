Donggongon town among eight lockdown areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Donggongon town in Penampang is among eight areas in Sabah which will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 16 until August 29.

The other localities are Kampung Sungai Pukul and Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau, Kampung Paka Kawiyan and Kampung Matupang in Ranau, Excellent Challenger II farm housing in Beluran, Kampung Sembirat Lebak Engad in Kota Belud and Kampung Tuhau in Kudat.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Darau, Menggatal, will be extended until Aug 28.

The lockdown at four localities in Kota Kinabalu which will end on August 14 are Lorong Kuala Laut Likas, Kampung Warisan, Kampung Rakyat Baru and the Imbas Jaya workers’ quarters.

The EMCO at two localities in Beaufort, namely Lorong 3, Kampung Klias Baru, and Kampung Melulugus, as well as Kampung Tinusa 2 in Sandakan, will end on August 15.