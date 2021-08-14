E-recruitment drive to seek high-level talents from Malaysia for Taiwan’s semiconductor sector

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Industry-Academic Cultivation Programme of High-Level Talents in Semiconductor Industry of the Industrial Development Bureau of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs would the first online recruitment event for high-level talents in Malaysia.

To kick off this Aug 26, the programmes aims to help Taiwan’s semiconductor businesses and higher education institutions connect with outstanding international talents and effectively disseminate resources across the world.

The event, to be run using Microsoft Teams commencing at 1.15pm on the day, is focused on individuals enrolled in science and engineering majors at universities across Malaysia.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is a key force in the global supply chain, with high market shares in the three major fields of integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and packaging and testing.

The industry reached its new peak at a value of NT$3 trillion in 2020 with a growth of 20.7 per cent, making Taiwan the second largest country by semiconductor industry.

The Taiwanese government has officially listed the semiconductor industry at the top of its six core strategic industries, demonstrating its significance in international trade development and promoting its competitiveness.

In light of the country’s strength in high-level talents, the government is actively pushing Taiwan to become the hub of high-end manufacturing in Asia as well as the centre of advanced semiconductor processes, and is expected to invest NT$7.6 billion over the next two years.

The move would attract more foreign semiconductor equipment and material companies for expanded investments in Taiwan up to NT$1.2 trillion, placing Taiwan in the heart of the global supply chain as it aims for an annual output value of over NT$5 trillion in 2030.

The Taiwanese government has taken measures such as expanding the range of eligible professions, making it easier for outstanding graduates to work in Taiwan, and loosening restrictions on permanent residence to better facilitate the flow of international resources and cultivate overseas talent.

By providing a more favourable working environment for foreigners, Taiwan could become the top choice for exceptional individuals seeking education or work.

Last year, semiconductor material sales in Taiwan reached US$12.38 billion, accounting for 22.4 per cent of the global market, making Taiwan the largest semiconductor material market 11 years in a row.

The 2020 semiconductor equipment sales in Taiwan was US$17.15 billion, accounting for 24 per cent of the global market and ranking No 2 in the world.

Meanwhile, the upcoming event is divided into two halves – the first-half to be led by National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and National Sun Yat-Sen University, which would introduce school programmes tailored for international students.

The second-half would be led by renowned semiconductor companies including TSMC, MediaTek, and UMC, which would introduce high-level industry openings and employee benefits.

For any participant who submits a resume, a potential interview awaits.

Whether looking for a school or a job, everyone is invited to the event to learn more about Taiwan.

For more information, go to the Southern Taiwan Industry Promotion Centre (STIPC) website https://www.stipc.org/tw/actregister/10.