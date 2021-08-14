EMCO at nine localities nationwide from Aug 16 to 29

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Eight localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will come under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) effective from Aug 16 to 29 following risk evaluations as well as Covid-19 infection trend in the areas concerned.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the localities in Sabah are Kampung Sungai Pukul and Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau; Kampung Paka Kawiyan and Kampung Matupang (Ranau) as well as Excellent Challenger II Plantation housing (Beluran).

Apart from that, Donggongan town, Penampang (Block G, H, K, L), Megalong and Donggongan Phase 2 municipality area); Kampung Sembirai Lebak Engad (Kota Belud) as well as Kampung Tuhau, Matunggong (Kudat).

“In Pahang, the affected locality is Kampung Orang Asli Terisu, Pos Terisu, Cameron Highlands,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today.

In this regard, the EMCO in Kampung Darau, Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu, which should have been lifted today has been extended from Aug 15 to 28.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO at 10 localities in Sabah, Pahang and Selangor ended as scheduled after evaluating the presentation of the Health Ministry on the current the situation in the areas involved.

He said the localities in Sabah are Lorong Kuala Laut Likas, Kampung Warisan, Kampung Rakyat Baru and Imbas Jaya Workers’ Quarters, Jalan Kionsom in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Tinusa 2 (Sandakan) as well as Lorong 3 Kampung Klias Baru and Kampung Melulugus (Beaufort).

Apart from that, Bandar Melati and Senang Plantation in Rompin, Pahang as well as Gugusan Semarak, PJU 5, Kota Damansara in Selangor.

On the actions against people defying the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, he said 96 premises were ordered to close immediately while 149 individuals were compounded and six remanded.

He said the Compliance Operation Task Force with a strength of 18,415 personnel conducted 77,326 inspections as well as enforcing SOP compliance throughout the country yesterday. – Bernama