Grieving widow of TUDM shooting victim vows to late husband that dream house will be completed before baby is born

KUCHING (Aug 14): “I will make sure that our dream house will be completed before our child is born,” said a grieving Nur Atiqah Nurul when met at the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue today.

The 29-year-old is the widow of Corp Mohammad Ehsan Sehamat, who was among the four casualties during yesterday’s shooting incident at the Royal Malaysian Air Force camp in Kota Samarahan.

Nur Atiqah, who is now four months pregnant, said that the house was currently under construction at Kampung Asajaya Laut and is expected to be completed within the next five months.

“He also had plans to hold a thanksgiving ceremony at the new house after our child is born,” she said.

She revealed that they had been renting an apartment in Tabuan Laru since the two tied the knot in November last year.

“I received a message from him at around 7am yesterday telling me that he had arrived at work and not to forget to pick up something from his sister,” said Nur Atiqah.

Also present at the morgue were Mohammad Ehsan’s parents Sahamat Enggol, 59, and Fatimah Narawi, 56.

“He texted his brother around 7am to remind him of the stingray which was his favourite dish,” said Fatimah, adding that the deceased is the sixth out of ten siblings.

She added that the message was the last that they heard from him until they were informed of the incident.

Meanwhile, the family also hope that the post mortem for the deceased can be expedited for them to carry out the burial ceremony which will be held at the Kampung Asajaya Laut Muslim cemetery.