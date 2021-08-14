Health Ministry takes drastic steps to maximise Klang hospital’s capacity

SHAH ALAM (Aug 14): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken various drastic and immediate actions pertaining to Covid-19 patients at the Tengku Ampuan Rahiman Hospital (HTAR), Klang, including maximising the hospital capacity to enable more patients to be treated.

MOH secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the bed occupancy rate (BOR) for coronavirus patients at the hospital, which is categorised as a state referral and Covid-19 hybrid hospital, is currently at 154.73 per cent, equivalent to 1,098 patients.

“The existing wards have been upgraded and will be improved in terms of facilities and equipment to ensure the best health services and treatment can be provided to patients,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shafiq was responding to a letter from Klang MP Charles Santiago dated Aug 11 and a media report on the current Covid-19 situation in HTAR.

In terms of human resource needs until Aug 11, a total of 27 additional health workers were mobilised at the hospital and the process of appointing permanent and contract staff was expedited to help MOH address the surge in number of patients at HTAR.

Mohd Shafiq said from January to July 2021, the ministry has approved an additional allocation of RM57.3 million under emergency procurement, specifically for medical equipment such as ventilators, patient beds, infusion pumps, blood glucose machines, patient monitors and other essential needs.

Of the total, HTAR received a special allocation of RM9.25 million, he said.

In addition, Mohd Shafiq said the hospital received an additional 151 beds from the ministry last month, and another 200 beds, as well as 30 ventilators, would be delivered to the hospital early next week.

“HTAR also received medical equipment as donations from non-governmental organisations, multinational companies, and individuals,” he added.

On the cleanliness aspect at the HTAR Emergency and Trauma Department, Mohd Shafiq said the frequency of daily cleaning was increased while the preparation and delivery of food for patients was according to the newly adjusted schedule.

Effective July 30, he said the ministry has set up a helpline desk at the Emergency and Trauma Department to enable the next of kin to obtain the latest information on the health status of their family members affected by Covid-19. – Bernama