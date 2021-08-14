Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Aug 14): Miri Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of a male patient Drahim Timin aged 59.

According to a statement from the hospital, the patient who was admitted July 15 had received follow-up treatment without any accompanying family members.

The patient did not have any personal identification with him. His MyKad number is 620304-13-XXXX and his last known address was Tudan Desaras, Phase 6, Miri.

Due to illness, he could not provide the phone number of any kin or relatives. Efforts to contact his family had been fruitless.

Anyone who knows the patient or his next of kin is urged to immediately visit the hospital or contact the officer in charge of the case at the Medical Social Works Department at 085-460633 during office hours (Mondays to Fridays).