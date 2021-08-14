Ismail Sabri: Do not speculate on RMAF camp shooting incident

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the people to refrain from speculating and spreading false news over the shooting incident at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Camp in Kota Samarahan, Kuching yesterday.

He said they should leave the matter for the police to investigate and respect the sensitivity of the family members of the personnel involved.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, also expressed his condolences to the families of four RMAF personnel who were killed in the shooting incident.

“The MAF has presented the appropriate contributions to the victims’ next of kin,” he said in a Facebook post.

The four personnel were Cpl Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat, Cpl Ho Swee Boon, Aircraftman Nesly Nabau and Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli. – Bernama