Kapit Health Clinic now accepts walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccination

KAPIT (Aug 14): The Kapit Health Clinic at Jalan Bletih here now accepts individuals, aged 18 and above, who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination, for its walk-in session.

Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, who is also Kapit Disaster Management Committee (KDMC) deputy chairman, says the clinic runs the walk-in registration and vaccination sessions Mondays to Thursdays, from 8am to 4pm daily; and Fridays, from 8am to 11am.

“The applicants must bring along their MyKads or other identification documents, their mobile phones and also their respective ‘patient’s record book’,” said Galong in a statement.

For more information, contact Kapit Health Clinic via 084-797 435 / 084-797 432.