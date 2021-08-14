Masing: Thorough deliberation needed before Bill to amend term limit of PM can be tabled

KUCHING (Aug 14): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing says thorough deliberation by all Malaysians is needed before an Amendment Bill to limit the Prime Minister’s term to two terms can be tabled.

He said whether the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s position is limited to two terms requires thorough deliberation by all elected representatives, including netizens.

“I would like to get input from the various stakeholders on the pros and cons of limiting our chief executive officers (CEOs) of the state and nation,” he said in reaction to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offers to those on the other side of the political divide yesterday.

One of the offers is that an Amendment Bill will be tabled to limit the term of office of the Prime Minister to two terms only if the federal government manages to gain bipartisan support at the vote of confidence in parliament.

On a separate matter, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said Muhyiddin had even gone beyond his willingness to resign if there was anyone having the majority support from among all the Members of Parliament.

He said when the Prime Minister spoke on this matter he even said, “Please pick one among you who can command the majority in Parliament, I will resign.”

“Muhyuddin has made an honest and honourable challenge to those who oppose him on national television,” he said.

Masing believed that Muhyiddin had suggested a unity government because Malaysia cannot afford to be government-less in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.