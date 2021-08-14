MP reminds public not to let guard down after vaccination

BINTULU (Aug 14): Members of the public are reminded that they can still get infected after receiving both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said some positive cases detected had completed the two doses of inoculation for five months before contracting Covid-19, with the youngest being an 18-year-old a student who had two doses of vaccination three months ago.

He appealed to the public to avoid going out unless necessary and refrain from bringing children below 12 years out on weekends or public holidays.

“I ask the public to understand that those who are vaccinated can still get infected as the vaccine only improves the body’s immune system,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said about 90 per cent of reported cases had received two doses for almost five months. As such, he urged everyone to comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) including having only 50 per cent employees in offices and factories.

“I also ask the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) to check compliance in all factories because we have no choice and need to control this pandemic,” said the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China.

In reply to those who questioned the low number of cases in Miri and Sibu, he said “I do not want to comment as it is not my job to question work done elsewhere. We are only focusing on Bintulu and making sure the number of cases reported here is correct. As we can see Bintulu has recorded double -digit number in a week”.

He said since the start of the pandemic, many cases were detected in industrial areas with 10 drivers of logistics companies found positive despite being vaccinated. Quoting Thursday’s cases, he added that 98 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose and noted that some companies did not strictly comply with SOPs.

Tiong added that they are mulling re-implementing mandatory Covid-19 test for entry to Bintulu as cases rise amid public fear of Delta and other variants.

Meanwhile, Kemena Industrial Estate area has been placed under EMCO from Aug 11-24 for mass testing after 51 cases involving 38 foreign and 13 local workers were detected at factories.

“We seek the cooperation of the factory management for the common good and personal health of all,” he concluded.