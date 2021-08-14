No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today, 165 new cases emerge from active clusters

KUCHING (Aug 14): No new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sarawak today as 165 new cases emerged from 10 out of 99 active clusters.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s update said the Kampung Bunuk Cluster recorded 136 cases, contributing to more than half of the total new cases detected in clusters today.

The Sega Cluster recorded 10 new cases, Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster (7), Bungey 2 Cluster (4) and Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster (3).

Kampung Paya Mebi Cluster, Melikin Cluster, Braang Payang Cluster, Sungai Menok Cluster and Taman Indah Landeh Cluster each recorded one new case respectively, SDMC added.

The remaining 89 clusters did not record any additional cases today.

On another development, no zone changes were detected among the districts in the state today, as 20 districts remained classified as red zones, four orange zone districts, yellow zones (10) and green zones (6).

The red zone districts were Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Orange zone districts were Meradong, Beluru, Kapit, and Kanowit, while yellow zone districts were Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Tanjung Manis, Song, and Pusa.

Green zone districts were Daro, Belaga, Bukit Mabong, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.