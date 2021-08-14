North Klang cops nab five suspected members of secret society

SHAH ALAM (Aug 14): Police have arrested five men in three separate raids for participating in a birthday celebration featuring elements of a secret society.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the suspects were picked up late Wednesday night, based on investigation into a video which was uploaded on Facebook.

She said based on the 30-second video, police believe the incident took place at a house in Batu 10 Jalan Kapar in Klang near here.

“Also, based on the video recording, there is a logo or symbol believed to be from a secret society (Gang 08) which has been classified as an illegal organisation under the Societies Act 1966,” she said in a statement today.

She said the group had also violated the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Nurulhuda said the suspects were aged between 17 and 24, with three of them having criminal records.

They were remanded for investigation for three days until Aug 13, and the investigation papers would be referred to the public prosecutor’s office for further instructions. – Bernama