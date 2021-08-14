Parked car destroyed in fire at Jalan Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Aug 14): A parked car was totally destroyed by a fire at Jalan Batu Kawa around 7.30pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that firefighhters from the Batu Lintang fire station were at the scene and extinguished the flames with two water hoses.

The car was almost totally destroyed by the fire by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 7.50pm.