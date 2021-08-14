Perak proposes dine-in to be allowed only after eatery workers fully vaccinated

IPOH (Aug 14): The Perak state government has submitted a proposal to the National Security Council (MKN) for dine-in activities to only be allowed after employees of food premises and hotel have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said this was to ensure the health as well as safety of all customers and curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The proposal was submitted yesterday during the State Security Working Committee meeting.

“I hope that MKN will take into account the proposal from the Perak state government,” he told reporters after inspecting the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) at Taman Meru 2B which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special announcement said dine-in activities would be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), effective Aug 10.

In another development, Saarani said the state government was considering implementing the Covid-19 the walk-in vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above.

He said for that purpose, several factors such as the sufficient vaccine supplies and the total target number of vaccine recipients would be taken into account to avoid congestion at the vaccination centre (PPV).

Perak started its Covid-19 walk-in vaccinations for senior citizens at public PPVs on Aug 3.

Meanwhile, Saarani said Perak was scheduled to receive 1.013 million doses of vaccine this month.

He said 150,720 doses have already been received so far, while the rest would arrive in stages.

“If it arrives as scheduled, it will be the highest number of vaccines received by Perak so far compared to 824,320 doses received last month.

“If the amount can be fully utilised, Perak will be able to achieve the third condition of the threshold value, namely for the Covid-19 vaccination rate reaches 40 per cent by September to move to Phase Three of the NRP,” he said. – Bernama