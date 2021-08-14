PM’s offers, reforms should be embraced – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: The olive branch offered by the Prime Minister to the opposition is a commendable diplomatic gesture that should be accepted for the sake of political stability in the country.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said it is clear that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s primary concern is combating Covid-19, and he is willing to do everything in his power to keep the country on track towards herd immunity.

“The federal government is doing all they can to stabilise the economy and politics, and it is saddening that some politicians are insistent about derailing these efforts as if they care only about their positions rather than the suffering of the people,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the prime minister had promised several reforms, and those who agree with these should take the offer while waiting for the next election.

“What is critical now is to combat Covid-19. The daily number of cases is still too high to risk a general election,” he said.

At the same time, Kitingan said he is concerned that while this political stability is being heavily discussed in Malaya, nobody has asked Sabahans and Sarawakians their opinions on the matter.

“It is as if we in Sabah and Sarawak are mere spectators to this political drama, and when the dust settles, we are simply expected to accept whatever Malayan politicians believe is best for the federation.

“Now more than ever, it is important for Sabah and Sarawak MPs to sit down and be united. What we seek is for the federal government to commit to support and implement our long-standing State and financial rights,” he said.

So far, he believes Muhyiddin has been the most accommodating prime minister when it comes to Sabah and Sarawak rights.

“If anyone can genuinely say that there is another prime minister who will listen to us as Muhyiddin has, I am all ears. But, as of now, I don’t believe there is,” he said.