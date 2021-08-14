Prioritise people over politics, SUPP man calls upon fellow politicians

KUCHING (Aug 14): Politicians, whether they are from the government or from the Opposition, should prioritise people over politics, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa branch chairman Wilfred Yap has said.

He also said the emphasis should always be on ‘the lives and the livelihood of the people’, as well as their financial and health needs.

“Instead of excessive politicking, all efforts must be concentrated on preparing in advance and stepping up policies with a clear and dynamic direction to ensure the health and safety of our people; and also reviving and accelerating the economy by allowing parliamentary democracy to function,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap pointed out that this was because business confidence for investments, which would create jobs, would be dependent on the clarity and consistency of policies based on the rule of law.

“(I) hope that every government policy made going forward as well as the mitigating measures implemented to fight this Covid-19 pandemic would be based on expert and scientific data – taking into account public interest,” he said.

On another note Yap, who is also SUPP Public Complaints Bureau chief, said during a recent visit to Jalan Semaba, the residents there had complained about four overgrown trees at the entrance of the road where the branches were found to be encroaching onto their house compounds.

He said the situation had really affected residents, who were very concerned about the branches breaking during a storm, which could cause damage to their houses.

“The residents also complained about the trees obstructing the view of vehicles exiting Jalan Semaba, which could pose danger to all road users there.

“The complaints were immediately communicated to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), and the situation has since been resolved,” he said.

Anyone requiring assistance can call SUPP Public Complaints Bureau via 016-779 7688 / 082-246 999, or head directly to SUPP headquarters here.