PSB Dr Ling tells PM to step down instead of seeking bipartisan support

SIBU (Aug 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Sibu Development Bureau Chief Dr David Ling Sien Ngan said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should have just step down instead of seeking bipartisan support.

Dr Ling said according to the constitution, this should have been the way as he had lost the confidence of Perikatan Nasional (PN) members and lacked majority support.

“According to parliamentary democracy, he has to step down and let the bigger party move to power.

“Right now, what I see is that the Prime Minister is putting a lot of sweets such as limiting the prime minister role to only two terms and anti-hopping policy to gain support from the opposition,” he said when contacted today.

Dr Ling, who is also PSB Sibu Taskforce member, questioned whether such promise by the premier could be trusted.

He also said that Muhyiddin should have just step down because the people had also lost confidence in him, especially in dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Ling believed that Muhyiddin was just trying to buy times.

In a nationally televised address yesterday, Muhyiddin sought bipartisan support from rival MPs with promises of significant reforms.

He said he would negotiate with leaders from parties outside PN coalition to garner their support for the motion of confidence vote on the prime minister in the upcoming parliament session.