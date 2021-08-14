Report: PAS adamant no DAP in govt following PM’s bipartisan proposal

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): PAS has remained adamant that it will not accept DAP into the federal government following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer for cross-party cooperation ahead of next month’s vote of confidence in Parliament, its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today.

“PAS firmly disagrees if DAP is in the government,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Prior to Tuan Ibrahim’s remark, DAP through Pakatan Harapan had already made their stance clear and announced their rejection of Muhyiddin’s ‘insincere’ offers to work together in a bipartisan manner.

In a special address broadcast yesterday, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

He also outlined a list of seven proposals including a slew of constitutional and law amendments that will be implemented by the government following the passing of the vote of confidence such as setting a two-term limit for the prime minister post, implementing the lowering of voting age to 18 (Undi 18) without waiting for the automatic voter registration process, as well as a bill on anti-party hopping laws.

In his speech yesterday, the prime minister also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the King to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.

Muhyiddin, whose support among MPs has been questioned, is scheduled to table a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat on September 7.

When asked if PAS agreed to the offers proposed, Tuan Ibrahim said the party viewed it as an exit route for the government in managing the challenges of Covid-19 before stressing that the offer was open to all parties willing to work with the ruling government. – MalayMail